Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton Fight It Out Over Keegan Ferrell In New Preview Of ‘The Voice’

Keegan Ferrell is proving himself to be a hot commodity on “The Voice”.

In a new preview for another episode of blind auditions, coaches Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson battle it out over the singer, 21, after he nails his rendition of the Maroon 5 classic “She Will be Loved”.

RELATED: Lindsay Joan Has Blake Shelton And Nick Jonas Fighting Over Her Explosive Performance On ‘The Voice’

After turning his big red chair, Shelton pleaded with Ferrell, hoping to get him to take the final spot on his team.

“First of all, I happen to be buddies with the guy who wrote and sang that song,” Shelton says, referring to his longtime friendship with Maroon 5 frontman/former coach on “The Voice” Adam Levine “And I want you to look for just a second at this coaching panel. Take note of who’s missing and who’s in that chair. Now I’m not saying Kelly Clarkson got Adam fired…”

”‘Cause I didn’t!” Clarkson interpreted. “I just would love to be that powerful… You know what? Who do you want to go with? Powerful or weak.”

RELATED: Zania Alaké Shows Off Her ‘Timeless’ Vocals With Anita Baker Cover On ‘The Voice’

While Ferrell’s vocals impressed fellow coaches Nick Jonas and John Legend, the pair did not turn their chairs.

Fans will have to tune into Monday night’s episode of “The Voice” to find out who Ferrell picks as his coach.