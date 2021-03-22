Watch The Music Video For Sharon Stone’s Collaboration With Signer-Songwriter Hayley Sales

Sharon Stone is indulging her musical side.

Last week, the actress debuted her first single in collaboration with singer-songwriter Hayley Sales, titled “Never Before”.

RELATED: Sharon Stone Reveals She Posed For ‘Playboy’ To Get Role In ‘Basic Instinct’

The duo wrote the song together, with Sale performing, after bonding over “shared experiences of love, loss and vintage music.”

In the official music video for the song, Sales sings the song while playing at piano, all in black-and-white.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Talking about the process of creating the song, Sales said, “I showed up at her house with a handful of nerves and excitement… I’d never done a co-write before and had no idea what to expect or how to even go about it.”

RELATED: Sharon Stone Reveals Robert De Niro Was Her Favourite On-Screen Kiss: ‘It Was Pretty Fabulous’

“The second she walked into the room, all that went away. She was so warm and gracious, so absolutely unpretentious and open,” she continued. “Sharon asked me, ‘If one song could explain you to the world, what would it be?’ At first, I didn’t know. Then I realized …Romance. Romance moves me. Not just in that typical fall in love type of romance, but romance as a way of life…A way of walking, heart all messy and exposed, into everything. With that, we began to write.”

Stone added, “What a pleasure it has been to work with HAYLEY, she is a true artist. She cares more about getting the truth of her art right than anything else. I cannot wait to be there to see her sing this on stage. Maybe even more than hearing on the radio. She is gorgeous, pure, true: the real deal.”