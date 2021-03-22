Mama June Shannon Admits She ‘Chose The Addiction Over My Children’

At 14 months clean, Mama June Shannon is ready for a new chapter in her life.

Speaking with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey about her new reality show “Mama June: Road to Redemption”, the reality star opens up about her past drug use, making amends with her daughters, and her boyfriend of almost six years: Eugene Edward “Geno” Doak.

After recently revealing that she snorted crack daily, sometimes spending US$3,000 a day, the 41-year-old is working hard to win back her family after more than a year without seeing her daughters.

Her relationship with her four daughters was shattered in 2019 when she was arrested with her boyfriend on charges of “possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.”

She admits she didn’t realize “at first” why they distanced themselves, but after “going through the classes and going through meetings” it helped her better understand.

“They were working on my timeframe when I was in my addiction. So now I’m kind of having to work on their timeline. And it does suck,” she candidly shares.

On whether she has any regrets about her parenting, Mama June says, “Just them knowing about my drug use and doing the drugs,” adding she wants them to “answer the phone and give that second chance.”

The reality star is leaning on Geno as she works on making amends with her daughters. While many viewers blamed him for introducing her to drugs, she says that’s not the case.

“We were both using together, but I was the one being able to hook up with the drug dealers. Not him,” she explains. “He did not force me to do anything that I would not have done.”

Mama June also says she didn’t choose Geno over her daughters, but she “chose the addiction over my children.”

“I think now being on TV for almost 10 years, I’ve shared my life with the world so my life, and the kids’ life, has been an open book…We’re still in a real-life story, and it’s all being, you know, filmed.”

Watch our extended interview with Mama June below.