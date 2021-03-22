Vin Diesel’s 10-Year-Old Son To Reportedly Make Big Screen Debut In ‘Fast And Furious 9’

Click to share this via email

Vin Diesel is reportedly set to star alongside his son in the upcoming “Fast And Furious” sequel.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor’s 10-year-old son Vincent Sinclair has filmed scenes for the upcoming, ninth instalment.

While EW didn’t reveal details of the role, TMZ reports Sinclair will play a younger version of his Diesel’s iconic “Fast And Furious” character Dominic Toretto.

His role will mark Sinclair’s big-screen debut.

The youngster reportedly filmed his scenes in 2019 when he was only nine years old. Sinclair takes over the role from Alex McGee, who played the part in a flashback in 2015’s “Furious 7”.

The highly anticipated instalment has been delayed a number of times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “Fast And Furious” has featured Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, and more.

“Fast And Furious 9” is expected to hit big screens on June 25, 2021.

ET Canada has reached out to Diesel’s rep for comment.