Florence Pugh’s ‘Cooking With Flo’ Instagram Videos Have Fans Asking Her To Host A Cooking Show

Fans can’t get enough of Florence Pugh in the kitchen.

The Oscar-nominated “Little Women” actress has been delighting fans with fun and breezy videos of her cooking in the kitchen of her Los Angeles home since before the pandemic but has been earning more viewers as lockdown wears on.

With the occasional glass of wine in hand, Pugh, 25, has turned the camera on while she makes everything from bean salad to traditional British Sunday roast dinner to tzatziki. The actress enjoys going off-recipe as she mixes things up in the kitchen and tweaking recipes to include more garlic as she dances along to music in the kitchen, never shying away from any of her cooking mishaps.

RELATED: Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh And More Celebrate Wrap Of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Her most recent video over the weekend saw her post a recipe for a chickpea salad while cracking jokes and dressed in black leather shorts, a black square-necked top, boots and a ruffled yellow apron, occasionally playing around with wooden spoons.

Florence Pugh/Instagram

“It’s cooking with Flo bitches,” she announces in the first of her Instagram Stories series of videos. “I have decided to do a very quick, very small recipe, and it includes chickpeas. So get your can of chickpeas out. Let’s use them.”

RELATED: Florence Pugh Defends Bella Thorne From Bullies: ‘Enjoy The Ravioli!’

“It’s going to be delicious. Don’t kiss anyone. Or do! It’ll be very… people will know that you’re coming,” she jokes about the garlic-heavy dish.

Fans on Twitter can’t get enough of Pugh’s candid videos, with many calling on her to host her own cooking series.

'Cooking with Flo' is BACK pic.twitter.com/y8DsVDwvxi — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) March 22, 2021

I am once again asking for florence pugh to get her own cooking show pic.twitter.com/jXckJGgf7N — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) March 22, 2021

free serotonin: florence pugh dancing with her homemade food pic.twitter.com/jJYTfg19JO — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) March 22, 2021

florence pugh cooking show when pic.twitter.com/JoXmEagpTG — 𖤍 joan (@tashaswidow) March 22, 2021

I don’t think we understand the absolute rush of serotonin that comes from watching Florence Pugh cooking on her Instagram pic.twitter.com/1eZ2mH0XeN — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) March 22, 2021

florence pugh is back at cooking on her instagram and nature is healing pic.twitter.com/X8HlMLrrxR — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) March 22, 2021

florence pugh is the cutest pic.twitter.com/4snFjsWjqJ — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) March 22, 2021

all i want in life is to cook a meal with florence pugh pic.twitter.com/kKqmElg0tA — kendall !¡ (@SCRLETWANDAS) March 22, 2021