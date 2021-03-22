Fan Rushes At Dua Lipa As She Leaves Photoshoot In Mexico

Click to share this via email

This Dua Lipa fan got a little too close for comfort.

Over the weekend, the singer was in Mexico doing a photoshoot. On her way out of the building, as she was heading to her car, a fan suddenly rushed at her.

Amigas vi a Dua Lipa 3 segundos antes de que una vieja sin educación se le aventara encima. pic.twitter.com/jAPm9lH7bw — n.ate (@NateFranq) March 21, 2021

Video shared on social media showed the startling incident, along with Lipa’s security detail stopping the fan as she got in the car.

Lipa has been in Mexico shooting a campaign for a new Yves Saint Laurent fragrance campaign.

So happy to be back on set for the new Libre campaign with my @yslbeauty team 🌹🖤 pic.twitter.com/6iUeZ3G4f7 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 20, 2021

ET Canada has reached out to Lipa’s rep for comment.