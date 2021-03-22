Fan Rushes At Dua Lipa As She Leaves Photoshoot In Mexico

By Corey Atad.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa. Photo: Avalon via ZUMA Press/CP Images

This Dua Lipa fan got a little too close for comfort.

Over the weekend, the singer was in Mexico doing a photoshoot. On her way out of the building, as she was heading to her car, a fan suddenly rushed at her.

Video shared on social media showed the startling incident, along with Lipa’s security detail stopping the fan as she got in the car.

Lipa has been in Mexico shooting a campaign for a new Yves Saint Laurent fragrance campaign.

ET Canada has reached out to Lipa’s rep for comment.

