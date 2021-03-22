Kate Hudson’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Rani Rose Fights Her For The Ice Cream Spoon In Hilarious Video

Kate Hudson’s two-year-old daughter Rani Rose is not one for sharing her ice cream.

The actress posted an adorable video of the youngster enjoying some chocolate chip ice cream before bedtime. All was going well until Hudson tried to take the spoon off her.

Hudson could be heard laughing in the background as Rani flashed the camera a scowl.

The star wrote in the vid, “Oh boy,” before adding: “Time for bed.”

Hudson’s youngest child is quite the character, with her stealing the show after shouting “Hi, everybody!” while on camera with her family at the Golden Globes at the end of last month.

The star, who shares Rani with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, is also mom to son Ryder, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and son Bingham, 9, whom she shares with ex Matt Bellamy.