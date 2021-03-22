Sting Updates ‘Englishman In New York’ For ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ From Home

Click to share this via email

Sting is putting a new spin on one of his classics.

On Monday, the iconic musician performed from home for NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” series, getting a little help from Beninese pop star Shirazee.

Last year, Shirazee got Sting’s attention after adapting the singer’s classic “Englishman in New York” as “African in New York”.

For the “Tiny Desk Concert” the due performed a combined version titled “Englishman/African in New York”, along with the songs “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You” and “Sister Moon”.

Sting also asked Shirazee to record with him on his new album Duets.