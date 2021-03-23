JESSIA Releases Whimsical Music Video For Body-Positive Single ‘I’m Not Pretty’

Vancouver’s JESSIA made headlines at the beginning of the year after her body-positive single “I’m not Pretty” went viral on TikTok.

Now, the singer-songwriter has released the whimsical music video for the anthem, and it’s nothing short of spectacular.

Directed by, Benjamin Lussier, JESSIA takes her fans on an “Alice In Wonderland”-style journey filled with bright colours, peaches, and even an appearance from the track’s producer Elijah Woods.

“Filming the music video was such a surreal experience,” JESSIA said in a press release. “I kept looking around set asking myself, ‘are all of these people here for me and my song? What? Am I really here right now? What a time. It was such a party on set! SUCH A BLAST!”

Earlier this year, ET Canada’s Sangita Patel caught up with the rising star, who shared how she managed to take the track from concept to completion in just 72 hours after it blew up on TikTok.

“I didn’t think the song was going to go anywhere. I wrote the song on January 1 and posted it on January 1. It was just the hook and when it started blowing up I was like, ‘Oh my goodness no. It’s not finished stop stop stop’. And then Elijah Woods jumped on and started producing it and now like the pressure is on,” the Canadian musician said.

With Woods on board, Jessia then caught the attention of Ryan Tedder, who signed the TikTok sensation to his record label.

“The first meeting I was like, I’m meeting with Ryan Tedder, and I tried to play it cool,” she recalled.

“I was like, Oh hey Ryan, you know ‘Apologize’ am I right? and then I got off the Zoom. It was me Ryan and Elijah Woods and immediately called Elijah and was like: Were you there for that? Ryan was just reciting my lyrics to me. Ryan Tedder. And he was like, ‘Yup, I was there for that, Jess,'” the singer shared.

Since the Jan. 1 premiere date, the clip has had over 43 million Spotify streams and 70 million in total, including other platforms. In Canada, the song has been certified gold.

Check out the full music video for JESSIA’s female empowerment single “I’m not Pretty” above.