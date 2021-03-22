Meghan McCain Apologizes While Admitting Past COVID-19 Comments Aided Donald Trump’s Anti-Asian ‘Racist Rhetoric’ Agenda

Meghan McCain has apologized for some of her past comments.

After being called out by John Oliver on “Last Week Tonight”, “The View” co-host released a statement, admitting some of her past comments about COVID-19 may have fueled hate towards Asian Americans while also admitting to aiding in former President Donald Trump’s anti-Asian “racist rhetoric.”

“Meghan condemns the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian American community,” she tweeted on Monday. “There is no doubt Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and she apologizes for any past comments that aided that agenda.”

RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg’s Puzzled Reaction To Meghan McCain’s Rant On ‘The View’ Has Twitter In Stitches, McCain Responds

I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian-American community. There is no doubt Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 22, 2021

The apology comes after Oliver called out McCain’s response to the recent shooting in Atlanta that left eight dead. On Wednesday, March 17, McCain had tweeted a graphic on Twitter in support of Asian Americans that read, “Stop Asian Hate.”

But in his segment, Oliver pulled out a video of McCain from a March 2020 episode of “The View” where she admitted to having “no problem” with Trump referring to COVID-19 as the “China virus.”

RELATED: Meghan McCain Defends Stance On Coronavirus Vaccine Following Further Backlash

“I think if the left wants to focus on P.C. labelling this virus, it is a great way to get Trump re-elected,” she said in the resurfaced video. “I don’t have a problem with people calling it whatever they want. It’s a deadly virus that did originate in Wuhan… I don’t have a problem with it.”

“Oh good! Meghan McCain doesn’t have a problem with it. Listen not to the scores of Asian Americans telling everyone that the term is dangerous and offensive. Instead, gather around and take the word of a wealthy white woman who’s dressed like she’s about to lay off 47 people over Zoom,” Oliver said in the new episode. “Meghan McCain posted this week, ‘Stop Asian Hate,’ with three broken hearts emoji, which is a fine sentiment to throw up on Twitter after the fact. But there has to be an understanding that saying, ‘I don’t have a problem with calling it the China virus’ is very much giving space for hate to grow.”

For more on Oliver and McCain watch the clip below: