Meat Loaf Is Turning ‘I’d Do Anything For Love’ Into A Couples Competition Series

Some people would do anything for love… but they won’t do that.

On Monday, Deadline reported that Meat Loaf has partnered with the producers of Netflix’s “Nailed It!” on a new competition series based on his song “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)”.

RELATED: Meat Loaf Sues Texas Hotel Over ‘Serious Injuries’ After Fall From Stage Left Him Hospitalized

The series will feature couples competing in a variety of fun physical games to test how well they work together, and how much they actually believe in each other, all set to a classic soundtrack filled with old hits.

“For the most part, we want to create shows that are funny, clever and buzzworthy, but two out of three ain’t bad,” said producers Christopher Potts and Jonty Nash.

RELATED: Self-Proclaimed ‘Sex God’ Meat Loaf Talks Threesomes, Losing 70 Pounds And Why He Thinks Greta Thunberg Is ‘Brainwashed,’ Greta Thunberg Responds

“You took the words right out of my mouth,” Meat Loaf added.

“I’d Do Anything For Love”, written by longtime collaborator Jim Steinman, was the lead single off Meat Loaf’s smash hit album Bat Out of Hell II, released in 1993.