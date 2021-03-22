Oscar Isaac Gets Some Stunt Training In For His New Role In Disney+’s MCU’s ‘Moon Knight’

Marvel Studios is gearing up production for the Disney+ series “Moon Knight” starring Oscar Isaac.

A newly-released Instagram video shows Isaac rocking a man bun as he fends off attackers in a behind-the-scenes stunt training video posted to his production company’s account, Mad Gene Media. Isaac expertly dodges attacks in a series of choreographed fights in the video filmed at the Brooklyn Zoo gymnastics training centre in New York.

Captioning the video “currently out of office”, the post also includes the hashtag “#TheOneYouSeeComing”, a direct quote from the Moon Knight comic series which was created in 1975 by Doug Moench and Don Perlin.

The action-adventure series features Isaac in the titular role as Moon Knight, aka Marc Spector, a former boxer and U.S. marine-turned-vigilante who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder. The multiple personalities who live inside him will each appear as distinct characters and will “appear against a backdrop of Egyptian iconography,” according to Marvel’s official logline. Isaac’s Spector will face off against Ethan Hawke who joins “Moon Knight” as a yet-unannounced villain, rumoured to be Raoul Bushman. Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab and “Synchronic” directing duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will direct the series.

Filming is expected to begin in June for the six-episode series which will arrive on Disney+ in 2022.