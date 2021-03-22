‘Survivor’ Season 41 Is Heading Back Into Production In Fiji

After a hard year, Global’s “Survivor” is finally coming back.

On Monday, host Jeff Probst announced that the iconic reality show is heading back into production for season 41 in Fiji.

On Monday, host Jeff Probst announced that the iconic reality show is heading back into production for season 41 in Fiji.

“Fiji has invited us back to their beautiful country to shoot season 41. We have all of our Covid protocols in place so that everybody in Fiji will remain safe, all of our crew will be safe and of course, our players will be safe,” Probst said. “I can’t remember a time when I’ve been this pumped to shoot ‘Survivor’. The past year has reminded me and I hope it’s reminded you that you got to live your life like it’s one big great adventure and ‘Survivor’ fulfils that so I am thrilled to say I will see you on the island for ‘Survivor’ 41. Let’s do it.”

Originally intended to start production in May 2020, the show had to put season 41 on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Survivor” first filmed in Fiji for season 14, which aired in 2007. The show returned to Fiji in season 33 and has filmed there every season since.

Check back on Global TV for updated news on when season 41 of “Survivor” will air.