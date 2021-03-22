Tyler Hubbard Talks Prioritizing Intimacy With Wife Hayley: ‘It Is So Crucial’

Tyler and Hayley Hubbard are spilling on all things intimacy.

The couple, who have been married since 2015 and share three children, joined together for a special episode of Hayley’s podcast, “Meaning Full Living”, and opened up about prioritizing sex in their marriage. Tyler and Hayley share Olivia, 3, Luca, 1, and Atlas, 6 months.

“Intimacy is part of a strong marriage, and a strong marriage leads to strong parenting. It’s important,” the Florida Georgia Line musician says. “It’s part of connecting.”

For Hayley, they need to make time for sex, especially with their busy schedules.

“Sometimes when it has been a while, we’re like, ‘Okay, we have to make time for this,’ because it is so crucial,” she explained. “I think that’s something to talk about with parents because it’s hard. You’re emotionally exhausted in those early phases of parenting. You’re physically exhausted and all of those things, and sex is kind of the last thing you want to make time for. But it is important.”

Tyler added, “We’ve been pretty intentional about it.”