‘Hoarders’ Returns For Season 12 With All-New Shocking Stories

“Hoarders” is back and more shocking than ever.

In a new preview for season 12, fans of the popular reality show, which tells the stories of people who suffer from compulsive hoarding disorder and are unable to part with any of their material possessions, meet Eric from Rydal, Georgia.

According to Eric, he knows his home is “in chaotic condition” but says because of the disorder he can’t do anything about it.

“My porch is filled with stuff it doesn’t need to be filled with. It’s covered up with a tarp which is unsightly,” he says in the new sneak peek. “It just means I’m hiding something that I don’t want you to see.”

And when you enter the front door, “You’re hit with unopened boxes of things I’ve bought that I can’t even open yet.”

That’s when psychologists Dr. Robin Zasio, Dr. David Tolin, Matt Paxton, Cory Chalmers, Dorothy Breininger and new expert Brandon Bronaugh come in to help.

Season 12 of “Hoarders” premieres Monday.