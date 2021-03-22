Kylie Jenner Speaks Out After Facing Backlash For Promoting Makeup Artist’s GoFundMe

Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight.

The reality star, 23, took to her Instagram story on Monday to address the ongoing chatter about her $5,000 donation to a former makeup artist’s GoFundMe.

While there are not many details provided, according to the GoFundMe, Samuel Rauda was in an accident and “underwent major surgery on Sunday, 3/14/21.” Jenner later shared an Instagram story seeking prayers for Rauda while also directing her millions of followers to the donation page to help pay for his medical bills.

The plea for help didn’t sit well with people online. Some even called out the makeup mogul, who is reportedly worth almost a billion dollars, asking why she didn’t pay the medical bills herself.

RELATED: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Do Their Makeup (Along With Some Crying) In Their ‘Drunk Get Ready With Me’

In a new story, Jenner slammed the rumours.

“I feel it’s important for me to clear up this false narrative that I’ve asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist’s medical bills,” she began. “Sam isn’t my makeup artist and unfortunately we don’t have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he’s the sweetest.”

She continued, “I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam’s accident and his family’s GoFundMe and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam. After learning inmate detail about the accident it compelled me to visit his GoFunMe which was set at $10K. They had already raised $6K so I put in $5K to reach their original goal and thought I’d post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone felt so compelled to share or donate. I don’t know how all of this got so twisted but this family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers and love towards Sam.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Says ‘I Peed My Pants’ As She Gets Drunk On Tequila With Sister Kendall For New YouTube Clip

Photo: Instagram

Photo: Instagram/KylieJenner

As of Monday morning​, total donations had reached almost $100,000.

For more on Jenner, watch the video below: