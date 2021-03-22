Anna Faris Admits She Was ‘Competitive’ With Actor Chris Pratt During Their Marriage

Click to share this via email

Anna Faris is taking an honest look back on her marriage to “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt.

The “Mom” actress discussed her past relationships while welcoming Gwyneth Paltrow onto her “Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast” on Monday.

During their conversation, Faris candidly opened about her struggle with “competitiveness and comparison” throughout her eight years as wife to Pratt.

“My two other marriages were with actors and I don’t think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness,” admitted Faris. “Or at least I didn’t, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability.”

The 44-year-old star was previously married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008 before wedding Pratt in 2009.

The former couple ultimately filed for divorce in 2018.

“Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn’t handle that very well, I don’t think,” she added. “And I hope I’ve grown from that.”

Faris and Pratt share 8-year-old son Jack.

Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019, while Faris is now engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett.