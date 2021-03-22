Chrissy Teigen, Kris Jenner Team Up To Launch Plant-Powered Home Cleaning And Self-Care Products Called Safely

Click to share this via email

Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner are teaming up for an all-new business venture.

The pair announced the launch of Safely on Monday, a line of plant-powered home cleaning and self-care products featuring hand cream, hand soap, hand sanitizer, glass cleaner, a universal cleaner and more.

According to a company press release, Safely is “dedicated to clean cleaning with natural aromatherapy scents.”

In a hilarious video announcing Safely, Teigen and Jenner have a brainstorming session to come up with the next great idea. After a few not-so-great suggestions from the Cravings author, Jenner suggests Safely.

“I want my own product line because, honestly, everyone has one already — I even have one,” Teigen says in the clip before sharing some of her business ideas like “pre-chewed spaghetti” and a “dog jet pack.”

Safely will be available for purchase starting Thursday.