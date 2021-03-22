Charlie Puth Tells Body Shamers ‘It’s Not Cool’

Charlie Puth isn’t letting body shamers get him down.

The singer has responded after shirtless paparazzi photos were taken of him last week.

RELATED: Charlie Puth And Blackbear Collaborate On New Song ‘Hard On Yourself’

In the snaps, Puth was headed back from the gym but some people commented that he didn’t look “fit”.

Puth responded the following day, writing, “Hey just a very quick reminder that it’s not cool to body shame anyone. Not entirely sure what the purpose of it is. Sorry I don’t have an 8 pack like damn.”

Hey just a very quick reminder that it’s not cool to body shame anyone. Not entirely sure what the purpose of it is. Sorry I don’t have an 8 pack like damn…… — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) March 19, 2021

It isn’t the first time Puth has spoke out about body shaming.

In 2019, he called out an ad “directed towards teenage boys & girls insisting that they can contour their bodies to make them look skinner.”

He added, “some of the renderings don’t even look human. Like…what is wrong with this girls body?! NOTHING”

RELATED: Charlie Puth Plays Musical Matchmaker For Lovestruck Radio Listeners