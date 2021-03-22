Lindsey Vonn And Hugh Jackman Perform ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling!’ Together During Joint Skiing Trip

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lindsey Vonn showed off her musical side while skiing with Hugh Jackman this week.

The Olympic alpine ski racer and the Australian actor teamed up to hit the slopes together in Utah.

RELATED: Lindsey Vonn Hits Back At Body Shamers After ‘Ruthless’ Social Media Comments

During their getaway, Vonn took the opportunity to trade her expert knowledge of the slopes for some music lessons from the Tony Award-winner.

In a video shared to her Instagram account, Vonn and Jackman get together to belt out a rendition of Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”, alongside professional violinist Grant Gardner.

“You didn’t know I could tickle the ivories did you… global tour coming soon,” she wrote in the caption.

Vonn also jokingly poked fun at Jackman’s friendly feud with Ryan Reynolds adding, “@vancityreynolds where you at?! Need some @aviationgin.”

RELATED: Lindsey Vonn Is Spreading ’24 Hours Of Pawsitivity’ With ‘The Pack’ Livestream

In previous videos, Vonn and Jackman can be seen tackling some impressively steep slopes.

Vonn also shared a cool selfie with Jackman, writing, “This week was Huuuuuge skiing with Hugh. The greatest showman is also a great skier… who knew!”

RELATED: P.K. Subban And Lindsey Vonn Announce Split: ‘We Will Always Remain Friends’

Vonn and fiancé PK Subban announced the end of their relationship in a statement shared back in December.