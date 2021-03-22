Chapel Hart Flips The Narrative In New Country Anthem ‘You Can Have Him Jolene’

Chapel Hart debuted their latest country anthem, You Can Have Him Jolene.

In the music video for the track, the trio, made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, flip the narrative on Dolly Parton’s iconic 1973 hit “Jolene”.

The clip opens with Danica catching her partner texting a woman named Jolene, so rather than begging Jolene to stay away, the song proves she’s better off without him.

“Oh, Jolene / You can have him ’cause he don’t mean much to me / Well, I’ve cried so much / Two rivers turned to seas / Oh, Jolene / When you think that he’s in love / He’ll surely leave / Like he did me,” they sing.

“We couldn’t imagine that we could get any more excited, but with every project, song, and music video our love and appreciation just goes further through the roof!” Chapel Hart said in a press release. “Thank you to all who continue to support us and love us because we love you right back and can’t wait to see you on the road!”

“You Can Have Him Jolene” is the group’s first release since their 2019 album Out The Mud.