Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus & More Stars Team Up To Honour Dolly Parton In Netflix’s ‘MusiCares’ Tribute

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Netflix is getting ready to drop a star-studded night of music honouring country legend, Dolly Parton.

Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Willie Nelson are among the artists who teamed up for “Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute”, which was recorded in 2019.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Confirms Plans To Appear On ‘Grace And Frankie’

The official logline explains, “In a star-studded evening of music and memories, a community of iconic performers honour Dolly Parton as the MusiCares Person of the Year.”

On Monday, Parton took to Twitter to share her excitement ahead of the show’s arrival on the streaming platform.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Asks That Bill To Erect Statue Of Her Be Dismissed, ‘Given All That Is Going On In The World’

.@MusiCares brought together some incredible artists to celebrate my career in 2019. Soon you can watch that unforgettable night whenever you want! 'Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute' is available on Netflix starting April 7 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IWJas3xUuP — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 22, 2021

“Brought together some incredible artists to celebrate my career in 2019,” she wrote. “Soon you can watch that unforgettable night whenever you want!”

RELATED: Dolly Parton Finally Receives Her COVID-19 Vaccination, Encourages ‘Cowards’ To ‘Get Your Shot’

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute releases globally on Netflix on April 7.

The 75-year-old music icon recently shared a video of herself receiving her COVID-19 vaccination.