Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Hiding Out After Oscar Win, Divorce From Chris Martin In New Interview

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up to Anna Faris.

The Oscar-winning actress, 48, joined Faris on her “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” podcast and opened up about taking home the Best Actress award at the 1999 Academy Awards and the “overwhelming” attention that came with it. Paltrow won for her role in “Shakespeare in Love”.



“In L.A. everybody was so supportive,” Paltrow said. “I remember winning and feeling like the tide sort of turned and there was this feeling of when you have that much attention on you and that much energy, it was really, really overwhelming.”

Adding, “I remember I was staying with my parents at their house in Santa Monica and I just kind of hid for three weeks afterwards. It was so intense. Lonely is the right word, it was really strange.”

But despite the reaction, Paltrow explained, “It was the weirdest most surreal time. You’re also kind of embarrassed that you’re nominated for an Oscar and you have imposter syndrome and you think, ‘I can’t even believe this is happening. I’m not even that good. Does everybody hate me?'”

Later on, Paltrow opened up about her divorce from Chris Martin. The star and the Coldplay frontman were married in 2003 and divorced in 2016. The former couple share daughter Apple, 16, and son, Moses, 14. Two years later, the “Iron Man” actress wed Brad Falchuk.

While going through a divorce was hard, Paltrow admits she learned a lot about herself.

“I’ve learned so much from something I wanted least in the world,” she said. “I never wanted to get divorced. I never wanted to not be married to the father of my kids, theoretically. But I have learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined. And because I focused on accountability, I was then able to find the most amazing man and build something that I’ve never had before with Brad [Falchuk], my husband.”