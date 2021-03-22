Country Singer Taylor Dee Dies At 33 Following Fatal Car Crash

Country music fans are in mourning after the tragic death of rising star Taylor Dee at age 33.
The singer was involved in a fatal car crash on a highway near Euless, Texas on Sunday, March 14.
RELATED: ‘Degrassi’ And ‘Soundtrack’ Star Jahmil French Dies At 29
“Taylor Dee was the real deal — a true talent with a heart and passion not only for her music but for people,” said the president of the Texas Country Music Association, Linda Wilson, in a statement confirming the news.
“In every performance, her talent was evident, but more importantly she allowed her fans to know her heart,” Wilson continued. “She will be missed tremendously.”
RELATED: Daughter Of NFL Legend Keyshawn Johnson Dies At 25
In an interview with KURL-TV, Euless City Police Department Chief Mike Brown explained how the crash may have occurred after Dee missed a turn while attempting to exit the highway.
The mom of two — who was not wearing a seatbelt — was ejected from the vehicle.
A second passenger who was wearing a seatbelt suffered a broken toe, according to Euless Police Sgt. Scott Peterson.
RELATED: Walter Gretzky, Father Of Hockey Legend Wayne Gretzky, Dies At 82
Dee released her first single “The Buzz” back in 2019.
A GoFundMe campaign has so far raised more than $15,000 in honour of the late musician.