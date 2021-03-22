Mike Tyson Gives His Blessing To New Series Based On His Life Starring Jamie Foxx

Mike Tyson is giving his seal of approval to a new limited series documenting both his professional and personal journey.

Jamie Foxx will star as the heavyweight boxer in the project, which will be directed by Antoine Fuqua and executive produced by movie legend Martin Scorsese.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” said the 54-year-old fighter in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

He continued, “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

The project was first announced as a movie last year, before ultimately being shifted to a small-screen venture.

Tyson previously accused Hulu of “corporate greed” and “cultural misappropriation” after they announced plans for a biopic titled “Iron Mike”.

“Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorized miniseries of my life, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising,” Tyson said in a statement back in February. “This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of my life story.”

He added, “To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for Black story rights,” he concluded. “Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to Black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020. My authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days.”