 Alexander Skarsgård Shoots Down Possibility Of Returning For Third Season Of ‘Big Little Lies’: ‘I Don’t Think So’

Alexander Skarsgård is sharing his thoughts on the future of “Big Little Lies”.

While it’s still unclear whether or not the HBO series will be returning for a third season, the actor doesn’t believe that his character will be ever be revived.

Skarsgård played abusive husband Perry Wright in the hit series, which concluded in 2019.

Asked about a possible return to the show during an interview with Z100’s Garrett Vogel, the 44-year-old star replied, “I don’t know , I don’t think so!”

He continued, “It was an incredible experience to do and as tough as emotionally draining, but to work on material that is so great with the finest actors in the world is – what a treat. Knowing how season 1 ended, I was super surprised to come in and be apart [of season two].”

Skarsgård also shared his thoughts on the possibility of “Big Little Lies” returning to screens.

“I Have no idea, it seems to have come to a conclusion and feels like it’s probably done, but who knows,” he added.

Co-star Nicole Kidman was more hopeful when asked to share her thoughts on a “BLL” comeback during a recent interview.

While speaking to Marie Claire Australia as the November cover star, the actress, 53, revealed the entire cast, including Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, and Laura Dern, are down to come back.

“Reese and I talk or text once a week. She’s just moved back to Nashville and we’re really close. We all just want to work together again,” she explained. “I texted Zoë and Laura, and they’re in.”

Kidman added, “David [E. Kelley] and Liane have a really good idea for it. Watch this space!”

“Big Little Lies” was originally a limited series for HBO, but after a killer first season, the network brought it back for season 2 and added Meryl Streep to the lineup.