Jennifer Aniston, Laura Dern And More Celebrate Reese Witherspoon’s 45th Birthday With Throwback Pics

It’s Reese Witherspoon‘s birthday and what better way to celebrate than with some throwback pics! Jennifer Aniston, Laura Dern and Mindy Kaling are just a few of the celebrities wishing the Oscar winner a happy 45th birthday.

Witherspoon’s “Big Little Lies” co-star shared an adorable photo of the birthday girl from grade school, calling Witherspoon her “sister.”

“Who knew this would become one of the most extraordinary women ever, and my sister. Happy birthday, Miss Reese!” Dern wrote alongside the photo.

Aniston took it back to their days as on-screen sisters on “Friends”, noting “The Morning Show” stars have come a long way since their days as the Green sisters.

“Happy birthday to this actual ray of sunshine,” Aniston wrote over the photo of the pair from behind the scenes of the Apple TV show.

Kaling shared a cute boomerang of her and her “A Wrinkle in Time” co-star on her Instagram Story, writing, “Happy Birthday to my Reese Dawg,” under the video.

The actress jumped on social media to do some celebrating herself, sharing a boomerang, smiling with a handful of balloons. Witherspoon thanked everyone for all of their birthday wishes.

“Another year around the sun! 💫 Thank you to everyone for the WONDERFUL birthday wishes! Feeling very blessed and HAPPY!!💞💞💞,” she wrote.