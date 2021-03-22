Rebel Wilson Shares Photos Of Injuries After Bike Accident In London

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Rebel Wilson attends the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health, on September 24, 2020 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo by David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM

Rebel Wilson is recovering after being involved in a nasty accident while out cycling in London.

The “Pitch Perfect” star took to Instagram to share a photograph of her injured leg on Monday.

RELATED: Rebel Wilson Confirms She Is ‘Single’ Following Split From Jacob Busch

“F**k people who don’t have their dogs on the lead and let them run onto the road!!” wrote Wilson, captioning an image of her left knee and ankle covered in ice.

The 41-year-old star also shared a video which showed her riding through the streets of London just minutes before the incident occurred.

RELATED: Rebel Wilson Takes Style Inspiration From Meghan Markle

“But 20 minutes earlier before the accident I was cycling great,” she said.

Wilson recently confirmed that she’s single again following her split from Jacob Busch.

The former couple first went public with their relationship when they stepped out on the red carpet at the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in September.

RELATED: Rebel Wilson Says She Was Asked Out Twice While Filming ‘Pooch Perfect’: ‘They Were Actually Mother And Son’

They were last spotted together on vacation in December.

A source close to the actress told Page Six that their relationship had “just run its course.” A friend also told People, “Jacob was an amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term.”