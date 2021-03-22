Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Finds Out Her Fate On ‘American Idol’ After Hollywood Week

TikTok star Claudia Conway attempted to impress the “American Idol” judges once again during Monday’s instalment of the show.

The 16-year-old daughter of former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway was paired off for a duet with Hannah Everhart.

RELATED: Casey Bishop & Beane Go Rock For ‘American Idol’ Judges During Hollywood Week

Claudia Conway — (ABC/Eric McCandless)

The duo clearly didn’t hit it off right away, however, they eventually worked together to perform a rendition of Harry Styles‘ “Sign of the Times”.

Unfortunately for Claudia, her performance wasn’t enough to take her through, and she was sent home while her partner stayed.

RELATED: ‘American Idol’: Grace Kinstler Powers Through Her Insecurities With Stunning Performance

“You’re just coming to life, I can see it in you. And you’re taking control of your life, and I applaud you for that,” said judge Katy Perry while letting the young performer down gently.

Although she won’t be progressing on the TV talent competition, Claudia has already found fame through a different kid of platform.

RELATED: Willie Spence Has The ‘American Idol’ Judges On Their Feet After Belting Out Stunning Cover Of ‘All Of Me’

The teenager has amassed over 1.7 million followers on TikTok.