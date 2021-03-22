Funke Lagoke Collapses On Stage During ‘American Idol’ Performance

Click to share this via email

Viewers were left stunned after one contestant’s scary moment on Monday night’s “American Idol“.

Funke Lagoke collapsed to the floor while being critiqued for her Hollywood Week duet.

The singer teamed up with Ronda Felton to perform “Tell Him” by Barbra Streisand and Celine Dion.

As Lionel Richie was sharing his thoughts on the duet, Lagoke suddenly collapsed face first.

The judges quickly ran to help the contestant, with Luke Bryan revealing that she had “busted her chin.”

Paramedics treated Lagoke on stage before she was transferred to hospital for treatment.

After things calmed down, the judges revealed that both of the singers would be advancing through to the next round.

“Funke was treated for dehydration and released from the hospital,” said a statement from the show’s producers that appeared on screen. “She will return for the showstopper round.”