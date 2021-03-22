Ellen DeGeneres Shares Experience Of Rushing Portia De Rossi To Hospital For Emergency Appendectomy

Ellen DeGeneres is giving fans an update on wife, Portia de Rossi, after the actress was rushed to hospital for an emergency appendectomy on Friday night.

DeGeneres shares her experience of driving de Rossi to the ER during Tuesday’s episode of her talk show.

“It started on Friday in the evening around 7.30,” recalls the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host. “I’m sitting there watching TV with Portia and Portia said, ‘I’m not feeling well, I want to go to bed.'”

After getting out of bed later in the evening to find Portia “on the floor on all fours,” the 63-year-old star sprang into action.

“I rush her to the ER and we’re driving and she’s in so much pain and I’m worried about her and I don’t know what’s wrong,” she says. “You know I grew up Christian science so my best guess was a demon,” DeGeneres jokingly adds.

She continues, “They do the CT scan and they still weren’t sure because there was a lot of inflammation going on. Then they said we have to admit her to the hospital and they won’t let me stay ’cause of COVID.”

The hospital called DeGeneres the next morning to reveal that de Rossi would need an emergency appendectomy.

DeGeneres added, “I am happy to report that Portia is feeling much better now. She came home late yesterday. Not all of her, she left her appendix at the hospital.”