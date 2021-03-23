Fitness Model Awari Completes Nick Jonas’ Team After ‘Phenomenal’ Audition On ‘The Voice’

Click to share this via email

Nick Jonas has completed his team for season 20 of “The Voice”.

The Jonas Brothers star turned his chair for a singer with silky-smooth vocals on Monday night’s episode.

Fitness model Awari wowed the judges with his rendition of SWV’s 2016 hit, “Weak”.

The talented 36-year-old is single father of two kids who works as a fitness model.

Awari is also a U.S. Air Force veteran.

“That was phenomenal,” said Jonas while wooing the performer onto his team.

“That also happens to be one of my wife’s favourite songs ever, so she’s gonna be very happy if you pick me,” he added.

Awari will now progress forward to the competition’s Battles round next week.