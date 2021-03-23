Denisha Dalton Has ‘The Voice’ Coaches Battling It Out After Performing Stunning Version Of Zayn’s ‘Pillowtalk’

Denisha Dalton had “The Voice” coaches fighting to have her on their teams during Monday’s episode of the hit show.

Dalton put her own spin on Zayn Malik’s “Pillowtalk”, with her impressive vocals resulting in Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend turning their chairs.

The 22-year-old, who is originally from New York but now lives in Texas, was praised by all four coaches. Nick Jonas was the only one who didn’t turn.

Clarkson gushed, “You have so much sass! I love how sultry your tone was, how you have a little bit of rasp.

“Then turning around and watching you was a whole other experience. I am also from Texas.”

Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC

Shelton added, “You would just cap off an incredible season for me!” saying how he only had one spot on his team left.

Jonas shared, “I’m getting to that point where I have to be so picky putting my team together. I thought there was a few moments that it got a little shaky and I think some good coaching will come in handy.”

Legend then told Dalton: “I felt even before I turned around that you’re fearless. What you did just felt so authentically you. Your smile is infectious, your style is infectious, not everybody has style, some people can sing, but they don’t have any style.

“I also only have one slot on my team. I would love for you to be the last person on my team!”

Dalton eventually chose to be on Team Legend. See his reaction in the clip above.