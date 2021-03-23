David Dobrik Releases New Apology Video Amid Vlog Squad Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Let A Lot Of People Down’

David Dobrik has issued another apology amid the ongoing sexual assault allegations against members of his Vlog Squad.

The YouTube star recently released a two-minute video titled “Let’s Talk”, but after that was criticized online, he then took to his channel to share a more heartfelt apology.

Dobrik said directly to camera, “I’ve put myself in a lot of situations where I needed to apologize for my past actions and I’ve never done this correctly. I’ve never done this respectfully, and my last video is a testament to that.

“I don’t want to defend that video. I don’t want to delete that video. I just want to be clear.”

Dobrik mentioned the sexual assault allegations against former Vlog Squad member Dominykas Zeglaitis, better known as “Durte Dom” online, dating back to 2018.

Referencing a video the YouTube stars filmed about group sex, Dobrik continued of a woman’s allegations that she was raped by Dom after being given alcohol before blacking out and was unable to give consent, “I fully believe the woman that came out against Dom and said she was sexually assaulted by him.

“I got consent to post the video, but even though I got consent, I should have never posted it. What I understand now… is she sent that text because she felt like she had to, not because she wanted to, and that’s f**ked up. And I’m sorry.

“I was completely disconnected from the fact that when people were invited to film videos with us, especially videos that relied on shock for views or whatever it was that I was creating an unfair power dynamic, I did not know this before. It was completely wrong. I didn’t know what was going on in that room and I should’ve been there.”

Dobrik, who added trigger warnings to the clip, talked about women who had made allegations back in 2018, telling the camera, “I’m sorry I didn’t listen to you guys.

“I’m sorry that I took Dom’s word for what happened in those certain situations and I didn’t believe you.”

“Not only did I not believe you, but I made a joke of what kind of a person Dom was because I couldn’t wrap my head around a childhood friend of mine doing this to people. Not only didn’t I discredit you Ali, but I platformed Dom, and I platformed sexual assault in a negative way where I made jokes about it and I reinforced that kind of behaviour.

“I really let you down, and a lot of people down.”

Dobrik pointed out he hadn’t filmed with Dom since 2019, but insisted, “I didn’t go back to any of these women and apologize. I kind of moved on and I learned from it, but I didn’t address the situation.

“I didn’t reach out to any of these people, and it breaks my heart knowing that I was doing all this stuff while there were people still really hurt by what I made.”

“It was cowardly of me to say in my last apology I ‘missed the mark,’” he added in the latest video, simply titled “03/22/21″, “because it’s f**king gross, and I’m sorry.”

The star explained how he would be “taking a short break” from social media: “It doesn’t feel right to go back to posting like I have been, and it doesn’t feel right to go dark because I love what I do. But I feel like it’s important to show that change is possible and I’m learning. Maybe even forgiveness is possible.”

The allegations have seen Dobrik lose sponsorships with Hello Fresh, Door Dash, Dollar Shave Club, and more.

He also left his photo-sharing app company Dispo this week to “not distract” from its growth.