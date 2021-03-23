Ken Jeong Donates $50,000 To Families Of Atlanta Shooting Victims

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ken Jeong is helping to heal after so much suffering.

NBC News confirmed this week that the actor and comedian had donated a total of $50,000 to the families of victims who lost their lives in the recent shootings at Atlanta-area spas.

RELATED: John Oliver Addresses Atlanta Shootings, Slams America’s ‘Long, Ugly History Of Anti-Asian Racism’

The donation came in the form of $10,000 each to the GoFundMe campaigns for the families of Soon Chung Park, Hyun Jung Grant, Suncha Kim, Xiaojie Tan, and Yong Yue.

Along with those five victims, the shootings also claimed the lives of Delaina Ashley Yaun, Paul Andre Michels, and Daoyou Feng.

Jeong, the son of Korean immigrants to America, has actively promoted the fundraising campaigns on social media and spread messages condemning anti-Asian racism.

RELATED: Olivia Munn Talks Stopping Asian Hate & Biden’s ‘Powerful’ Proclamation That U.S. Federal Buildings Fly Flags At Half-Mast To Mark Atlanta Massacre

“Enough is enough. Stop the pandemic of hate,” Jeong said in a video.