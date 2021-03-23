Justin Bieber Prioritizes Time With Wife Hailey More Now Because He’s ‘Never Had A Consistent Family Life’

Justin Bieber discusses love, marriage, and more in a new interview with SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up”.

The singer, who dropped his latest album Justice on Friday, says his wife inspired one of the songs: “Unstable”.

“I think boundaries for me have been so pivotal in my growth as a human and just my nos being just as powerful as my yeses and knowing when to say no to certain things has been so helpful in my growth.

“Just, you know, ‘Hey, I’m going to turn off at this time.’ I’m not gonna make certain decisions past six o’clock… I’m just going to spend time with my wife, whether it’s watching movies or whatever that looks like, but just prioritizing my family and prioritizing like, you know, I never had a consistent family life. It was kind of all over the place growing up. So finally having that predictability and reliability and someone who I love and trust has been so monumental.”

Bieber talks about the change he underwent in terms of writing songs about a crush compared to writing songs about his wife.

He says, “It’s definitely different from growing up and just wanting to make music because I really loved it.

“I was kinda thrown into the industry, but I made a decision to want to follow my dreams and at 13, 14 when I started, I didn’t really know what love was, I didn’t know who I was.

“And so I sang about what I thought it was, but, you know, as I grow up, love kind of takes new shapes and meanings and yeah, so it’s definitely just a lot different.”

Bieber also reveals which tattoo he’d get based off his favourite Justice track: