Katy Perry Rips Off Her Wig On ‘American Idol’ After Being Blown Away By Grace Kinstler And Alyssa Wray’s Jaw-Dropping Performance

By Becca Longmire.

Powerhouse vocalists Grace Kinstler and Alyssa Wray stunned the “American Idol” judges with their incredible duet on Monday’s show.

The pair performed a stunning version of Bruno Mars’ “Grenade”, with them blowing the roof off the Dolby Theatre and even causing Katy Perry to rip her wig off.

Perry said, “Alright, our job is done here. Show’s over. Everybody go home!”

Alyssa Wray on 'American Idol'

She then took the wig off her head and said, “We’ve seen too much!”

Lionel Richie said, “You blew Katy‘s wig off!… Ladies, you all just stopped the show. I’m going to tell you now, you are absolutely going through.”

ABC/Eric McCandless

Luke Bryan also asked, “Lionel, have you ever been in a room with singers like that?” to which he insisted, “Absolutely not!”

This obviously isn’t the last we’ll be hearing from Kinstler and Wray.

