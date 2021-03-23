Uzo Aduba Got To Paddle With Whales In Antarctica

Uzo Aduba isn’t one to shy away from adventure.

On Wednesday, the “In Treatment” star is on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and talks all about her incredible trip to Antarctica.

“It was so gorgeous,” Aduba says. “I’ve never been somewhere so quiet in my life.”

One of the things she got to do while there was go paddle-boarding alongside whales, though she admits, “Some of them get too close.”

“It felt like what I imagine outer space being like, I guess, because I’ve never seen anything like it,” she adds.

Also on the show, Aduba plays a game called “Does Uzo Do-Zo That?” in which the host has to guess which of her guest’s unbelievable stories are actually true.