Kris Jenner Admits She Was Clueless About Finances Until Her First Divorce

Kris Jenner is looking back on the “turning point” that made her realize it was time to figure out her own finances.

In WSJ. Magazine’s latest digital cover story, the business mogul and reality TV star admits that first husband Robert Kardashian controlled the money in the family up until their divorce.

However, everything changed for the mom of six following their 1991 split.

“One day, my friend, Shelli Azoff, said to me when I was going through my divorce [from Robert], ‘How much is your gardener?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know.’ And she said, ‘You don’t know?'” recalled Jenner. “That was the turning point for me: I was embarrassed that I didn’t know. I woke up one day to responsibilities that I hadn’t had the day before. And I needed to figure it out.”

Kris Jenner — Maciek Kobielski for WSJ. Magazine.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star continued, “The good news is, I pay attention… I’m a quick study and I knew I had to get it together. I felt such an enormous sense of accomplishment to be able to figure it all out and pay my own bills and make my own money and do my own taxes. And there were times when I didn’t have a lot of money, but I was very organized.”

Today the momager is worth around $240 million, according to Forbes.

“I’m interested in different ways that people make money—and in what’s happening around the world. And I’m interested in different businesses and how they evolve and how they become successful,” she tells the magazine. “I just enjoy the business world.”

Jenner recently revealed that she’s teaming up with Chrissy Teigen for an all-new business venture.

The pair announced the launch of Safely on Monday, a line of plant-powered home cleaning and self-care products featuring hand cream, hand soap, hand sanitizer, glass cleaner, a universal cleaner, and more.

According to a company press release, Safely is “dedicated to clean cleaning with natural aromatherapy scents.”

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine, Jenner explained that she wanted to “get involved with and really make an investment in something that I think would be great for the future and for the planet.”

Talking about her mom’s unparalleled drive, Khloe Kardashian said, “Every hour is accounted for. I think that really gave us all a great foundation. And she always says her 5 p.m. vodka martini doesn’t hurt. So it’s a little bit of both. The structuredness, and then having the vodka.”

Daughter Kim Kardashian agreed, “She deserves every award on the planet for just having six kids who have really full lives. And torturing her the way that we do.”

Opening up on her next exciting beauty-focused business launch, Jenner said, “I had my first facial when I was a very young girl and just never stopped, really. It was always a priority. About four or five years ago, I decided to formulate a skin-care line…. I just think it’s really important for older women to realize that if they just take care of their skin, it’s not complicated. So, I just did something that emulates exactly what my daily routine is. That will be my line.”