Stephen Colbert Is Lex Luthor In His Own New Cut Of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

By Corey Atad.

What if “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” was even longer?

That’s the question Stephen Colbert asked on Global’s “The Late Show” after watching the four-hour-plus director’s cut of the superhero blockbuster.

In particular, Colbert was taken by an extra scene featuring Lex Luthor recruiting Deathstroke in a tease of potential followup films.

“I loved that post-credits scene, and I didn’t think the new Snyder Cut expanded on that moment in the way a four-hour, two-minute should have, so I have made my own four-hour, three-minute cut of Zack’s cut using only that 30-second scene,” the host joked.

In the sketch, Colbert dons a bald cap to play Luthor as he keeps mistaking Deathstroke for Deadpool and then gets into a conversation about the differences between superhero properties owned by Disney and Sony.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

