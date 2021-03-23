Prince Harry Has Taken On A New Job At A Mental Health Company

Prince Harry has got himself a new job.

The Duke of Sussex will become chief impact officer at the mental health company BetterUp, the Wall Street Journal first reported, before the news was later confirmed by the company.

“I intend to help create impact in people’s lives,” Prince Harry responded to questions about why he’s taking the job.

“Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life.”

Harry added, “I firmly believe that focusing on and prioritizing our mental fitness unlocks potential and opportunity that we never knew we had inside of us. As the Royal Marine Commandos say, ‘It’s a state of mind.’ We all have it in us.

“Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance.

“What I’ve learned in my own life is the power of transforming pain into purpose.”

The duke went on, “As BetterUp’s first chief impact officer, my goal is to lift up critical dialogues around mental health, build supportive and compassionate communities, and foster an environment for honest and vulnerable conversations. And my hope is to help people develop their inner strength, resilience, and confidence.”

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Hire An Oscar Nominee To Head Up Archewell Productions

The position will reportedly see Harry “have input into initiatives, including product strategy decisions and charitable contributions, and advocate publicly on topics related to mental health.”

This marks Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s latest in a long line of work with mental health charities.

They’ve also spoken out about their own struggles, with Meghan recently opening up about having suicidal thoughts before she and Harry stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family last March.

Meghan’s mental health battle was one of many topics spoken about during the couple’s tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview, which aired earlier this month.

For more on Harry’s speech visit the BetterUp website.