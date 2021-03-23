Kelly Clarkson Goes Full-’90s Throwback With Cover Of SWV’s ‘Weak’

Kelly Clarkson’s heart is beating triple time.
On Tuesday’s new episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host opened the show with another “Kellyoke” cover.
The singer performed a cover of the ’90s hit “Weak” by R&B trio SWV.
Released in 1993, the song went on to top the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks.
For her cover, Clarkson stayed true to the soulful spirit of the original girl-group classic.
In recent weeks, the host has also performed covers by Faith Hill and Chris Isaak.