Kate Winslet Has Been Asked About Lesbian Sex Scenes In ‘Ammonite’ More Than Any Other Intimate Scene In Her Career

Kate Winslet’s latest movie “Ammonite” has been earning buzz since its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, but the British actress reveals it’s her sex scenes with co-star Saoirse Ronan that are prompting the most questions.

“I definitely found really striking is that people seem to talk about the love scenes in the film in ways that are much more focused because it’s two women,” she tells Digital Spy. “And I’m telling you, with my hand on my heart, I have never been asked the same volume of questions about love scenes of a heterosexual nature – of which I have shot many in my life. And so that to me, that’s a conversation.”

“I feel like we need more LGBTQ love stories in our mainstream. We just do, right? And what I feel is really special about ‘Ammonite’ is that our love story is between two people who happen to be women. And not sensationalizing their love, or shrouding it as anything that is forbidden or fearful, or with any degree of hesitation or secrecy,” she continues. “You know, there’s no shame around this, it’s just two women who love each other. And for me, I really hope that that contributes to the evolution and progression of how audiences view LGBTQ people and their relationships — just by normalizing it completely.”

Set in the mid-19th century, “Ammonite” tells the true story of Mary Anning, a fossil collector and paleontologist, and her secret relationship with Charlotte Murchison (Ronan). Many of Anning’s fossil discoveries from the British seaside were accredited to men, including the specimens housed in the British Museum.

“I definitely feel a sort of a duty to serve Mary Anning. Still. And of course, the story,” Winslet explains. “The story is so much about her, and her remarkable achievements that were unsung, unknown, reappropriated by men, taken from her wrongfully.”

“Ammonite” is currently available digitally.