Anya Taylor-Joy Jokes About ‘Bringing Sexy Back To Chess’ With ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Anya Taylor-Joy talks “The Queen’s Gambit”, bringing “sexy” back to chess and more in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

The 24-year-old, who plays Beth Harmon, talks rejuvenating the game of chess through her award-winning performance in the hit show.

Sales of chess sets soared by 125 per cent in the weeks after “The Queen’s Gambit” premiered on Netflix.

Taylor-Joy jokes, “We used to joke on set that we were bringing sexy back to chess.

“We didn’t really think that that’s what people would actually think. I don’t think you can be an even kind of sane person and be walking around, like [she does a parodic hair flip of self-satisfaction and puts on a haughty voice to intone] I have reinvigorated the game of chess!”

Credit: Ryan McGinley/Vanity Fair

More than 62 million households have tuned in to the show, making it one of the biggest of 2020.

“I think,” Taylor-Joy says of her huge success, “I’ll probably understand this year in about five years. I think that’s when it will probably hit.”

Taylor-Joy, who has also starred in “Emma”, “Peaky Blinders”, and “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance “, describes her last few years in terms of a video game.

The star, who is currently filming a top-secret movie alongside Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, and Mike Myers, shares: “Every year has been a different video game level.”

With each new level, she’s had to ask herself questions: “What are the rules? How do I interact with my space?”

Taylor-Joy says the most daunting level to date began with “Emma”.

“Prior to filming I’d just had a devastating breakup, and it had challenged everything. I was just incredibly insecure and very, very unsafe in my own skin.”