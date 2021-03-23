Bethenny Frankel Gets Engaged To Paul Bernon Two Months After Finalizing Jason Hoppy Divorce

Congratulations to Bethenny Frankel!

The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star is engaged to Rubicon Real Estate managing partner Paul Bernon, according to People.

The happy announcement comes just two months after Frankel finalized her divorce from estranged husband Jason Hoppy, with whom she shares her daughter.

The former couple got married in 2010 and announced their separation two years later. However, a lengthy custody battle meant that their divorce took years to finalize.

According to Page Six, a judge finally signed off on their divorce on Jan. 20.

Frankel and Bernon began dating in October 2018 following the death of her on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields that August.

When ET spoke to Frankel back in March 2020, she said that quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic had brought her and Bernon “closer than ever,” despite the reality star being in New York with her daughter Bryn and Bernon quarantining in Boston.

“You’re closer to the people that you can’t be with [because] you’re feeling like you want to talk to them and FaceTime them and you miss them,” she said.

“So we are closer than ever, but I want to go there. It’s just we’re both sort of panicked. If I go and I can’t leave and it’s not rational because I’m sure I’d be able to leave, but you want to just feel in your safe place at the moment.”