Karamo Brown Gets Starstruck By Dolly Parton’s Sibling On ‘To Tell the Truth’

Karamo Brown had a fangirl moment on the season finale of “To Tell the Truth”.

The “Queer Eye” star was left starstruck after finding out that one of the mystery guests was Dolly Parton’s sibling.

“This is very exciting for me because Dolly is like the original Beyonce for me,” gushed Brown. “So I’m very excited right now that I’m about to touch one of y’all.”

Brown joined Sherri Shepherd and Gabriel Iglesias on a celebrity panel who asked the guests to answer questions ranging from Parton’s bra size to whether they also sing.

The true identity of the country music legend’s sibling will be revealed when the show airs Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Elsewhere, Parton recently shared a video of herself receiving her COVID-19 vaccination.