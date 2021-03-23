‘John Wick’ Creator And Writer Not Involved In Upcoming Sequels

Derek Kolstad, the creator and writer of the first two “John Wick” movies, is not involved in the upcoming fourth and fifth instalments of the franchise.

“At a certain stage the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well,” Kolstad, who shared writing credit on “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” tells Collider. “I’m still close with [director Chad Stahelski], still close with [first film co-director David Leitch], and I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m excited to see.”

Kolstad revealed it was not his decision to exit the franchise: “When you think contractually of these things, the third one I shared the credit with any number of people, [the studio] didn’t have to come back to me, and so they didn’t.”

Despite no longer being involved, Kolstad says he is “never going to talk s**t about ‘John Wick’.”

“I want this thing to survive and thrive,” he says. “I just believe that you bless everything and hope it all the best, and to the players involved who are doing other things elsewhere. ”

Without “John Wick”, Kolstad has several other projects on the go including the upcoming action flick “Nobody” and has penned two episodes of Disney+’s “The Falcon And The Winter Soldier”.