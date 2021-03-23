Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Reason He No Longer Goes Skydiving, Outlines Plans For New Show With Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert is giving “The Late Show” viewers what they want… more Robert Downey Jr. content.

The host shared more footage from his Super Bowl episode interview with the actor, in which he spoke about skydiving, as well as brainstorming plans for a new show.

Downey Jr. said when asked if he’s adventurous, “I have done stuff, I’m middle-aged now so it’s all about protecting the asset literally.

“I went skydiving and advanced freefalling from 12,000 feet… I had a twist in my line; it was not fun.”

The “Iron Man” actor said, “It was a real buzz when I realized I was not going to hit the ground at terminal velocity and my shoot opened,” admitting it was the first and last time he jumped.

As Colbert questioned if he’d ever bungee jumped, Downey Jr. said he hadn’t but insisted, “I would do that.”

The pair chatted more about their adventurous sides, with Colbert joking they “stopped rolling the camera” a while ago.

This caused Downey Jr. to have an idea for their new TV show, telling Colbert: “This is the reel for the series we’re going to do, we’re going to give the people what they want.”

Colbert laughed, “You and me fighting crime,” as Downey Jr. replied: “If I just sit on my hands I’m fighting crime.”

Colbert said the show would go to Paramount+, adding: “It’s greenlit right now. ‘The Professors… class is in.'”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.