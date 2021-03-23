Sesame Workshop Debuts ‘ABCs Of Racial Literacy’ As New Resource To Help Families Talk About Racism

Sesame Workshop is offering new resources to families to help make it easier to talk about race and racism with kids.

According to a press release, via Time, Sesame Workshop, which is the educational nonprofit behind the beloved children’s TV show “Sesame Street”, launched the “ABCs Of Racial Literacy” to help tackle those topics and “celebrate their unique identities.”

“ABCs Of Racial Literacy” is part of Sesame Workshop’s ongoing commitment to racial justice. Last year, the program launched Coming Together, which started after the killing of George Floyd.

The free resources include family-friendly videos like one that helps Elmo understand why we all have different skin colours. They also bring in real families to discuss race and how they prepare their kids to stay safe around police officers.

“Sesame Workshop has always stood for diversity, inclusion, equity, and kindness,” Kay Wilson Stallings, Sesame Workshop’s executive vice president of creative and production, said in the press release. “As a trusted source for families, we have a responsibility to speak out for racial justice and empower families to have conversations about race and identity with their children at a young age.”

Wilson Stallings added, “The work to dismantle racism begins by helping children understand what racism is and how it hurts and impacts people. Sadly, today’s announcement comes at a time of racial and social discord when many families are in need of support in talking to their children about racism. We’re proud to reaffirm our Coming Together commitment to racial justice, which will be woven into new Sesame Workshop content for years to come.”

For more information on the “ABCs Of Racial Literacy” visit sesamestreetincommunities.org.