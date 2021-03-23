Watch Keanu Reeves And Alex Winter Go On An ‘Excellent Adventure’ In A Sports Car

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are feeling the need for speed.
On Tuesday, the “Bill & Ted” stars debuted a brand new 8-minute short film from Porsche called “Going the Distance”.
In the film, the actors each get behind the wheel of a Taycan Turbo, putting the vehicles through a series of challenges on a closed course road.
They also take the cars up a hill on the Pacific Coast Highway, trailing race driver Patrick Long who leads them in a 918 Spyder supercar.
Finally, the two take turns learning how to drift their cars just like in the movies.
“Amazing car. Great experience,” Reeves says.